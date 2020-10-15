 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Bailey
After a 45-year career as a court reporter, where I worked with Kathleen Bailey, I believe she is the most competent and qualified candidate for Rock Island County State’s Attorney. Please join me in voting for Kathleen on Tuesday, Nov. 3rd (or earlier).

I would also ask for a "yes" vote for the retention of Justice Tom Kilbride. I have known Tom for years, and I know him to be a very fair and honest individual.

C. D. Thompson

Rock Island

