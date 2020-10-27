Letter: Vote for Bailey

This is addressed to my fellow Illinois Quad-Citizens:
I have known Kathleen Bailey, candidate for Rock Island County State's Attorney, for over 35 years and throughout this time she has been a person of integrity. Kathleen listens first and then acts based on her God-given gifts of wisdom and legitimate concern for all people. She desires to see through to the best end outcome for the job at hand.
Never underestimate these qualities, friend. They are priceless. She is priceless.
Vote for Kathleen Bailey, Rock Island County State's Attorney, on Nov. 3.
Mary Ann Kuehnel
Rock Island
