Letter: Vote for balance in Illinois

As a lifelong Illinois resident, I anticipate the upcoming state legislative elections with concern and hope.

Illinois lost 122,460 citizens to other states last year, (www.illinoispolicy.org). That's approximately 0.89% of our citizenry, only New York with a 1.58% exodus was worse. This past June Fortune 500 companies, Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel announced their intention to leave Illinois, just the latest in a host of small, medium and large businesses to abandon our state. Illinois declined in business climate ranking while the surrounding states of Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, improved, (Tax Foundation, State Business Tax Climate ranking). Illinois resident's tax rates are among the highest.

The Cook County Democratic machine has had dominant control of the Illinois legislature for the past 18 years, and for much of the previous 50 years. It's difficult to put faith in campaign promises and strategies espoused by incumbents and candidates from the political party seemingly largely responsible for the sad condition of our state. It seems disingenuous to be promising union jobs and lower taxes when your party's past legislation has been driving the job providing businesses and the citizen tax base from Illinois.

As an independent voter I could hope for a strong independent party, but our two-party system is the reality. Hopefully we can vote for a more balanced bipartisan legislature before it's too late for our declining state. As the quote falsely attributed to Albert Einstein goes, "the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

Dave Gannon

Rock Island