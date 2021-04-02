Letter: Vote for Best

Please join me on April 6th in voting to re-elect Tracy Best as supervisor of South Moline Township. I have known Tracy Best and his family for over 50 years. As a Glenview Middle School retiree, I am voting for him because of what he has done to help the children in South Moline Township.

With the youth fund, Tracy Best has assisted families of children who are less fortunate and struggling during these difficult times. Working with the local YMCA and schools in the township, Tracy Best has helped children by supplying them with school supplies and backpacks, clothing, shoes and eyeglasses. The South Moline Township also provided vouchers during Christmas to those who needed help with basic needs.

Tracy Best has also worked with the YMCA to provide aid for South Moline Township children, who otherwise might not be able to attend the summer enrichment program to learn about nutrition, health and fitness. The children of South Moline Township can work with tutors, swim, take field trips and make new friends. Tracy Best and South Moline Township also works with The Literacy Connection and Friends of the Library to assist kids who need help learning to read.

In addition, Tracy Best has lowered our tax levy by 13.64%, but it is his commitment to the children that is at the top of my list to re-elect Tracy Best as South Moline Township supervisor.