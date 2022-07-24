Letter: Vote for Bohannon

Iowans in District 01 have an opportunity to vote for someone who cares about solving problems, not playing politics. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City, as a law professor, state representative, and former engineer, is well qualified to do the job. Like most of us, she is tired of the bickering in Washington and will put people first over party.

In contrast, our current first-term representative, winner by six votes, Mariannette Miller-Meeks is all in with the party of Trump. She is busy playing politics on the house floor blaming President Biden for inflation. Not mentioned is the war in Ukraine causing rising prices globally or pandemic-related supply chain disruption that has caused price instability. Like Trump, she has little interest in facts.

When Miller-Meeks could have done something to help Iowans financially, she voted against the American Rescue Plan (HR 1319), a vote against raising the minimum wage from a meager $7.25 an hour. Who can live on that? No one.

If you have had it with the political culture of partisanship and division, support Christina Bohannan for congress in IA-01.

Trish Nelson

Iowa City