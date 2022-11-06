Letter: Vote for Brinson Kinzer

There are two types of people that hold these positions as elected officials. The first is the type that climbs the mountain so that everyone can see them. The second type is the one that climbs the mountain so they can see everything. My father, Brinson Kinzer, is the latter of those two.

My father has always been the kind to stand up and speak his mind on his beliefs yet is quiet and listens when it’s time to learn.

My father is no career politician with a hidden agenda. He is a proud union electrician that has made a living and raised a family with sweat on his brow and dirt on his boots.

Unlike most candidates that come before us, seeking our support, he doesn’t just talk about union labor and hard work, he IS union labor and his reputation and resume speaks for itself.

You won’t find a better candidate that represents the working class. He openly and outwardly stands up as a voice for those who collectively bargain for a fair wage, and he makes sure that union labor has a seat at the table when it comes to projects throughout the county.

He’s the best man that I know, and others that know him well, feel the same way I do.

Please vote for Incumbent Brinson Kinzer as he seeks to retain his spot as a Scott County Supervisor.

Justin Kinzer

Blue Grass

Journeyman plumber and proud member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #25