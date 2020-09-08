 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Bustos
I am writing this letter in support of Cheri Bustos for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is no stranger to the area and has earned the trust and confidence of the people she supports. If re-elected she will continue to work for the people in this area, using the knowledge of what they require that she has gained over the years by speaking directly to so many of them. Please vote for her.

Stephanie Herrera

Orion

