Letter: Vote for Caleb Copley

I recently retired from the Scott County Attorney’s after thirty-two years of being a paralegal. As such, I have seen what it takes to be an administrator of this multi-million-dollar office with more than forty employees. I have worked with both candidates in this race and firmly believe Caleb Copley is the best choice for the job. He is a supervisor, an excellent trial lawyer, and a leader in the office. The same cannot be said for his opponent. Kelly Cunningham Haan was rarely on time and was almost always disorganized. She would routinely waste law enforcement’s time by subpoenaing every officer in a case just to make them sit in the courthouse all day, only to release them when she finally figured out they weren’t needed. This took officers off the street and/or away from their families. She was not efficient at resolving her cases, which meant other attorneys had to pick up the slack.