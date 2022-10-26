 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for Cournoyer for senator

Letters logo

I am 57 years old and have never written a letter to the editor. Things are changing in the political world very quickly as all of us know. Here in Iowa I feel our leaders are having to make some very tough decisions for all of Iowans.

I have known Chris Cournoyer for a number of years. I trust that she and the other individuals running for political office, on both sides, are trying their absolute best for us. Chris would be the best choice for Iowa State Senator. Here are a couple of my favorite reasons:

1. 2nd Amendment advocate

2. Voted for retirees not to pay state income tax after January 1, 2023.

Please go out and vote! Our forefathers and mothers worked very hard for this right.

Stacey J. Bussie

People are also reading…

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for Grassley to retire

Letter: Time for Grassley to retire

Chuck Grassley’s recent endorsement from our former president made me wonder about his involvement with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S.…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News