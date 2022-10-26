Letter: Vote for Cournoyer for senator

I am 57 years old and have never written a letter to the editor. Things are changing in the political world very quickly as all of us know. Here in Iowa I feel our leaders are having to make some very tough decisions for all of Iowans.

I have known Chris Cournoyer for a number of years. I trust that she and the other individuals running for political office, on both sides, are trying their absolute best for us. Chris would be the best choice for Iowa State Senator. Here are a couple of my favorite reasons:

1. 2nd Amendment advocate

2. Voted for retirees not to pay state income tax after January 1, 2023.

Please go out and vote! Our forefathers and mothers worked very hard for this right.

Stacey J. Bussie

Clinton