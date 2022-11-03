Letter: Vote for Darren Hart for Sheriff

It takes a special officer to serve our communities as a DARE officer. During his 30 year career at every level of law enforcement, Darren Hart spent the last 30 years as a Police officer, Sheriff's Deputy, and DARE officer at Riverdale from 2000-2003. Today, he is prepared to take the reins of the sheriff's office and I can’t imagine a better choice. Not only is he the most qualified, but it is his character that sets him apart in this race. I can’t imagine having a steadier hand at the helm during these crazy times, or God forbid, a crisis. Darren Hart is the right choice for the right time. Vote for Darren Hart for Sheriff.