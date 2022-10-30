 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Deb VanderGaast

When voting it is important to know your candidate. I am not sure that Kerry Gruenhagen is a good representative for Iowa Senate District 41. He is man who wants to make the decision for women as to their reproductive rights. In an interview he said, “decisions on this important issue should return to the states and their elected officials.” The State and Elected Officials? Not the woman? His campaign site contradicts saying he “will limit overreaching regulations.” Is this not an overreach of a woman’s rights? Vote for Deb VanderGaast. She supports a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions.

Susan Stoefen

New Liberty

