Letter: Vote for democracy and truth

Deluded people promote the divisive lie that Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election. This is their essential lie, their refuge; to acknowledge his loss would destroy their justification for outrage and victimization. On the flip side, this lie, ridiculous and insulting to any objective person, makes proponents appear loony at best. The truth, their kryptonite, is they fear equal rights for all Americans.

We have reached the political abyss where Republican politicians are afraid to publicly tell the truth. Many Republican leaders initially condemned Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Now, most have cravenly returned to the cultist fold.

During Watergate’s Saturday Night Massacre, Republican U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and his Assistant William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out Nixon's cover-up order to fire the Special Prosecutor. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger, Illinois are of this ilk; courageously representing what used to be the mainstay of the once respectable Republican Party. Their integrity and selfless patriotism, traits once common for members of Congress, now set them apart.

Vote for democracy and truth. Vote against self-serving lies, political cowardice, and the chronic discrimination endured by women, minorities, and the poor. Over 30% of the eligible voting population never votes. Voting apathy should not be an option.

Regressive legislators and the governor are turning enlightened Iowa into "Mississippi North." Don't miss the opportunity to object to this race to the cultural and educational bottom.

Robert McKanna

Bettendorf