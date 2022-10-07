 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote for democracy and truth

Letters logo

Deluded people promote the divisive lie that Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election. This is their essential lie, their refuge; to acknowledge his loss would destroy their justification for outrage and victimization. On the flip side, this lie, ridiculous and insulting to any objective person, makes proponents appear loony at best. The truth, their kryptonite, is they fear equal rights for all Americans.

We have reached the political abyss where Republican politicians are afraid to publicly tell the truth. Many Republican leaders initially condemned Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Now, most have cravenly returned to the cultist fold.

During Watergate’s Saturday Night Massacre, Republican U.S. Attorney General Elliot Richardson and his Assistant William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out Nixon's cover-up order to fire the Special Prosecutor. U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger, Illinois are of this ilk; courageously representing what used to be the mainstay of the once respectable Republican Party. Their integrity and selfless patriotism, traits once common for members of Congress, now set them apart.

People are also reading…

Vote for democracy and truth. Vote against self-serving lies, political cowardice, and the chronic discrimination endured by women, minorities, and the poor. Over 30% of the eligible voting population never votes. Voting apathy should not be an option.

Regressive legislators and the governor are turning enlightened Iowa into "Mississippi North." Don't miss the opportunity to object to this race to the cultural and educational bottom.

Robert McKanna

Bettendorf

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill die…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News