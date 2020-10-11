Letter: Vote for democracy

A blog posted by psychologist Mark Van Vugt, Ph.D, and science journalist, Ankara Ahuja, outlined "7 Steps to Becoming a Dictator". This list is part of their book, "Naturally Selected: The Evolutionary Science of Leadership". What follows are these steps:

1. Expand your power base through nepotism and corruption: Think about President Trump's family in positions of power and the indictments and unethical practices of Trump and his associates.

2. Instigate a monopoly on the use of force to curb public protest. Sound familiar?

3. Curry favor by providing public goods efficiently and generously. Create jobs, but at the same time, attack civil liberties and voting rights.

4. Get rid of your political enemies. Sound familiar?

5. Create and defeat a common enemy. Lesson: "Start a war if a leader becomes insecure". A cultural war is an example that would qualify.

6. Accumulate power by manipulating the hearts and minds of your citizens. "One of the first acts of an aspiring dictator is to control the free flow of information". Lesson: "Control the media or, even better, own the media". Think Trump’s rants of "enemy of the people" and "fake news" from the onset of his administration .