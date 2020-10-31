Letter: Vote for Democrats

For the last four years, the good ship democracy has been taking on raw sewage from the White House. Our country and democracy have suffered.

There are so many issues facing us: a pandemic, social justice, health care, women’s rights, sensible gun laws, racism, education, ethical moral leadership and climate change.

Climate change is intertwined with our economy, immigration and national security. Vote for candidates who are committed to addressing global warming.

In times of trouble we need friends we can count on like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which supported us after 9/11. Article 5 under NATO provides if a NATO ally is the victim of an armed attack, every member of the alliance will consider this act of violence as an armed attack against all members and will take action. NATO has used Article 5 once in its history — in response to 9/11.

According to the Pew Research Center, President Trump receives largely negative reviews around the world. Sixty-four percent say they do not have confidence in him to do the right thing.