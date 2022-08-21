 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Dems to return American jobs

Every Iowa Republican voted against the CHIPS Act, which finally returns semiconductor jobs to America, restoring opportunities for American ingenuity.

Grassley’s excuse was noteworthy telling Radio Iowa his reason for voting against the bill: corporate welfare. Grassley habitually rewarded corporations with tax subsidies (corporate welfare) for sending American jobs overseas. For example, Grassley voted ‘NO’ in 2010: “Creating American Jobs and Ending Offshoring Act” (S. 3816).

Likewise, Miller-Meeks voted against the bill, saying, “We’re already seeing supply chain issues because of the lack of semiconductors”. [Fort Madison Daily Democrat, 8/11/22].

If Miller-Meeks is seeing supply chain issues it’s because Grassley sent American semiconductor jobs to China over a decade ago; it’s one reason the middle class struggles to keep up.

In 2012, “U.S. News & World Report” said: “The share of modern semiconductor manufacturing capacity located in the U.S. has decreased from 37% in 1990 to 12% today”.

“Overall, the U.S. has suffered a net loss of more than

91,000 manufacturing plants and nearly 5 million manufacturing jobs since 1997”. (Economic Policy Institute, 2020)

Iowans deserve better representation in the U.S. Congress.

Both politicians repeat contemptible patterns: Miller-Meeks complained for weeks before blatantly voting against an emergency funding bill to remedy the baby formula shortage.

Similarly, Grassley told Twitter followers in 2021 that insulin prices have gone “THRU THE ROOF” before voting against a $35 insulin cap in the recent “Inflation Reduction Act.” Then he lied on Twitter about his egregious vote.

In November: Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis in the House, Admiral Mike Franken in the Senate.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

