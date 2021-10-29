Letter: Vote for Dickson

Bettendorf residents will vote for new positions on the city council on Nov. 2. Of the people running for election, I’d like to discuss Jean Dickson, who is running for an at-large seat.

Jean brings a lot of experience as both a litigator and public official serving on the Pleasant Valley School Board and Civil Service Commission. I serve with Jean on the board of directors of the Catholic Endowment of Bettendorf, Iowa, Inc.

Jean is an honest, authentic and courageous person in her approach to everything she does. On the Pleasant Valley School Board, she has been a leader to oversee the growth of the district and also on controversial issues in this time of Covid. She provides sound reasoning for the decisions she makes. She is honest and accountable for mistakes in her personal life while also reaching out for ways to improve herself. When so many public officials are quick to deflect responsibility or blame others, Jean owns past mistakes and any consequences therein. How rare is this for a public official to do?

Jean’s talents as a candidate on the city council will be vital given the future growth and expansion planned in Bettendorf. I know that she will serve the public with an honest, rational and authentic perspective while considering all angles of proposals and listening all to sides.