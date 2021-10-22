Letter: Vote for Dickson

I am proud to support Jean Dickson for Bettendorf City Council. I have known Jean for over 25 years, both professionally (we’re both lawyers) and personally as parents in the Pleasant Valley School District. I am convinced that she will serve with honor and be a steady hand of leadership on the rudder of city government.
I do not agree with Jean on all the issues of the day. Yet, for this particular office, I am enthusiastically casting my ballot for her. I am convinced Jean will effectively advocate for our city, stewarding its well-earned "premiere city" status. Jean is a problem-solver, a consensus-builder, and she's not afraid to ask hard questions. She also brings civility and professionalism that will serve her well on our city council. These are all not only admirable yet required attributes of a city council member.
This is not a "throw the bums out" letter. I appreciate council member Lisa Brown’s service. However, I believe that Jean is the better candidate at this time to help lead our city. Jean brings a citizen’s perspective that will be an attribute to the council. (And how wonderful it is to have two strong candidates to choose from!)
I urge my fellow Bettendorf residents to vote for Jean Dickson on Nov 2. Thank you.
Jeno M. Berta
Bettendorf