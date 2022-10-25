Letter: Vote for Esther Joy-King

"A guilty man flees when no man pursues ..."

This paraphrased proverb came to mind as I read "green-screen weather-reader" Eric Sorenson's Oct. 12 letter, awkwardly mansplaining to voters how his plan to "properly fund" police is anything other than a regurgitated, re-packaged, re-named version of the national democrats' plan to "de-fund" police.

I guess Mr. Green-screen's concerned that intemperate statements/posts he made during 2020's George Floyd fueled "summer of love" could be construed by the less nuanced among us as anti-cop.

It appears law enforcement officials also view Sorenson's remarks as derogatory toward police. Accordingly, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and seven 17th district sheriffs are enthusiastically endorsing his opponent, Esther Joy King.

I've met Esther Joy King many times. She's genuine, intelligent and unapologetically pro-cop, pro-life and pro-America.

I remember Eric from his days on TV. His on-screen persona was affable, goofy, and just like every other weather-reader I've ever watched, wrong about half the time.

Unfortunately for Mr. Green-screen, "anti-cop" and "wrong half the time" are not among the qualities I'm looking for in a representative.

I've followed this campaign closely. Here's two random observations:

1. When a candidate feels compelled to send a self-endorsement letter to a local paper, it reeks of desperation.

2. "Being born in Rockford" is totally the result of where your parents lived; not a resume-worthy accomplishment.

As soon as the early voting opens up at the Moline Public Library (Oct. 24), I'll be voting for my next congresswoman, Esther Joy King.

Eugene Mattecheck, Jr.

Moline