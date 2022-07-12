Letter: Vote for Figaro

I am proud to endorse Dr. Mary Kathleen Figaro for Iowa Senate District 47.
As a former two-term alderman of Bettendorf and current resident, I know firsthand what challenges we face and what it will take to overcome them.
Over the last 25 years as a doctor, she has listened to, diagnosed, and treated people’s health needs. She has proven time and time again that she is a problem-solver and determined to fight to improve people’s lives.
I am particularly impressed with the fact that she has never held political office before. Dr. Figaro possesses a fresh perspective that we desperately need in Des Moines right now. Now more than ever, we need someone who is going to listen, show up, and get the job done for everyday Iowans. She has already done this as a doctor for her patients. Let’s give her the chance to do so for all Iowans. Vote Dr. Figaro for Iowa Senate this November.
Dean Mayne
Bettendorf
Former 1st Ward Alderman of Bettendorf