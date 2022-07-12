Letter: Vote for Figaro

Over the last 25 years as a doctor, she has listened to, diagnosed, and treated people’s health needs. She has proven time and time again that she is a problem-solver and determined to fight to improve people’s lives.

I am particularly impressed with the fact that she has never held political office before. Dr. Figaro possesses a fresh perspective that we desperately need in Des Moines right now. Now more than ever, we need someone who is going to listen, show up, and get the job done for everyday Iowans. She has already done this as a doctor for her patients. Let’s give her the chance to do so for all Iowans. Vote Dr. Figaro for Iowa Senate this November.