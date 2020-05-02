Letter: Vote for Franken
Letter: Vote for Franken

Admiral Mike Franken, a native of Sioux County, Iowa, is an outstanding candidate for the U.S. Senate. He is the most qualified candidate in the Democratic primary and the most likely one to beat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in November.

Because of all of the crises our country is facing — economic, climate, pandemic, health care — we need someone experienced in making informed decisions and tough calls. Admiral Franken is a retired three-star admiral. His naval career has given him a worldwide perspective commanding forces around the globe and a wide range of leadership opportunities, including during the U.S. response to the Ebola epidemic, serving as an important legislative affairs post for the Navy in Congress and contributing as a senior policy maker for the Department of Defense.

As a candidate, his Iowa values guide his decision making and the issues he supports. He supports the enactment of laws that address climate change, including those that address creating green jobs. He supports making healthcare affordable by lowering the age for Medicare, expanding Medicaid, and reducing prescription drug costs. He recognizes that Iowa is well situated to be the national leader in new technologies for agriculture. For all these reasons, I hope you will join me in voting for Mike Franken in Iowa’s primary election.

Marilyn Marmorine

Bettendorf

