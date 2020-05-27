Letter: Vote for Franken
Letter: Vote for Franken

Several weeks ago, I was invited to be part of a small group that met in DeWitt with Admiral Mike Franken. He is one of the most qualified political candidates whom I have had the chance to hear or meet. When elected, he will be the highest-ranking retired military officer to have ever been a senator.

He has served on active duty on four continents, helped direct the efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in Africa and was the senior officer of the unified military operations in that area. He is not simply a leader, but one with global experience. He was Sen. Ted Kennedy’s first military legislative fellow. He has experience working in the Senate and in Washington.

He recognizes the need for climate change, knows how to negotiate and has experience in getting things done cooperatively at home and abroad. His background and experience will make it possible to function and serve effectively from his very first day in the Senate. He will not need time for training or help finding his way around.

Iowa is fortunate to have Mike Franken willing and able to run as a candidate for the U.S. Senate. I encourage voting in the primary election for Admiral Mike Franken to be the Democratic candidate for senator from Iowa.

Bob Hamilton

Davenport

