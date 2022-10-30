Letter:Vote for Ganzer

I have had the good fortune to join Jed Ganzer the past 6 months as he visited with Clinton and Scott County residents in his campaign for IA State Senate-District 35. My name is Carol McGuire, retired public school educator.

What better way to learn about a candidate than meeting him at your door, shaking his hand, and discussing with him the issues on your mind. These have been Jed’s interactions during his campaign. He has a very strong work ethic-working eight hours in the classroom and then campaigning in the late afternoon and early evening of the same day. Listening to Jed at these “door discussions” has given me an assurance that he is the State Senator we need to represent us in Des Moines. His experience and knowledge will help him become a respected senator.

As you vote, please consider the voting record of his incumbent opponent and consider the possible future of our state: an Iowa where women will lose the right to bodily autonomy, a decreased ranking in Iowa’s public schools, and a loss of sustainable wages, training and education for Iowa’s untapped talent. It is time to raise our minimum wage so Iowans can take care of themselves and their families.

There are many issues to consider in this election year. Remember that elections have consequences, and that our democracy is on the ballot. Vote Early or November 8th.

Jed Ganzer would be honored to have your vote.

Carol McGuire

Clinton