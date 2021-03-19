 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for Gilbert
Judith Gilbert is a candidate for 3rd Ward alderman in Rock Island's municipal election April 6.

I have known and worked with her over the past three to four years while she was the Rock Island City Clerk and a 3rd Ward resident. During that time she proved to be very knowledgeable, professional, diligent and dedicated.

Judith has a wealth of municipal experience, qualifications, and skills which makes her an excellent choice for this elected office. Please go to her website (judithgilbert3rdward.com) for more detailed information about her and her campaign.

Endorsed by the Dispatch-Argus and Quad City Times, as well as AFSCME Council 31, and several current Rock Island aldermen, she is a loyal resident and homeowner in the 3rd Ward and already knows many of our issues and concerns.

I am voting for Judith Gilbert for 3rd Ward Alderman on April 6th, and I am asking that you do also.

You may vote in person or by mail, early or on Election Day.

James Spurgetis

Rock Island

(Note: The writer is the current 3rd Ward alderman. He is retiring.)

