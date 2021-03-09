Letter: Vote for Gilbert

Why is Judith Gilbert running for the office of alderman in the 3rd Ward for the City of Rock Island? She is running because she cares about the city in which she lives.

Yes, she is a qualified candidate. Being the city clerk for three years prior, she could see where improvements can be made and be more cost effective.

Judith Gilbert would be an asset to the community of Rock Island. She is hard working, has a great work ethic, and she will listen to her constituents' needs.

Knowing Judith for the last 15 years, I saw many accomplishments she made for the City of Colona. She became an asset and an ally to our business community. I believe a vote for Gilbert is your best bet on April 6.

Lories Graham

Colona

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0