Letter: Vote for God and Republicans

The election is approaching. The decisions Americans make will set the ship of state sailing in the right direction or into more troubled waters. Beware. If your decision is to keep your freedom of speech in your thoughts, words, actions alive in Christ, vote for all the Republicans. Others will offer you a spin of the truth. Maybe you can't handle the truth and thus reject God?

If your decision is to keep and protect the right to bear arms, vote for all the Republicans. Others would advocate that guns kill people. A gun can kill but so can a knife, baseball bat or car, to mention a few. Others do not recognize that the heart controls the finger that pulls the trigger, slashes with the knife, swings the bat or drives the car. Truth is the heart should be changed into true love of God.

If your vote is for abortion, you are choosing death and that is not good for the future of America and especially when you stand before God. Choose life and live totally because God is of love and not death. Choose life and live!

It is time to get back to God and all the Ten Commandments. Remember, abortion rationalizes away the commandment, "Thou shalt not kill." But a lot of our problems stem from ignorance of the number one commandment when we do not put God first in our thoughts, words and actions. God bless America and true Republicans.