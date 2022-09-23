Letter: Vote for GOP, and you're complicit

Our rule-of-law democratic government relies on having two functional political parties who come together to debate, negotiate, and compromise on issues facing the American people. Unfortunately, the Republican Party is no longer a functional political party.

Republican politicians and conservative media have long used fear and anger to instill a deep distrust of government in Republican voters. This cynicism allowed Trump and his fascist MAGA movement to take control of the Republican Party. GOP leaders engage in zero-sum politics. Republicans only win when Democrats lose. Republicans either win an election, or it was rigged. Subpoenas for testimony and evidence from Republicans are openly defied. Violence is threatened against anyone or any institution that opposes the Republican political agenda or culture war nonsense.

Let’s be clear. Anyone who votes to elect Republicans in 2022 is complicit in enabling their attacks on our government and democracy. The Republican Party cannot regain its sanity unless the American people vote against them, at all levels and branches of government. When Republicans lose elections, the MAGA leaders of the GOP will be forced to relinquish control of the party. True conservatives can then work to restore the GOP to its former standing as a functional party that encourages compromise, denounces violence, and defends our rule-of-law democracy.

Please do not vote for Republicans in the 2022 election. If you cannot bring yourself to vote for Democrats, then vote for candidates from other parties, or don’t vote at all. Please help make the Republican Party great again.

Richard Patterson

Moline