Letter: Vote for Hart

Another election is about to take place. The president is not the only person being elected. Our 2nd Congressional District is also being sought by two candidates. This seat is currently held by Dave Loebsack.

I am asking voters to vote their own minds, do not be pushed by others. Rita Hart is the whole package. Rita has been an educator, a 49th District state senator for six years, and a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Rita is honest, hard working and always willing to listen to those she represents. She is half of a farm team; she and her husband have five children and she is a grandmother. Our 2nd District would benefit so much if she is elected our congresswoman.

There are phony people, people who lie a lot, and then there are good people like Rita running that we need to support. I am asking you, no matter what your party is, to vote for Rita Hart because she has earned that vote by her dedication to the betterment of the entire state of Iowa. Let's put a woman in Washington, D.C., that truly wants to work for us.

Barbara Frantz

Albany

