Letter: Vote for honesty

I love this country. When I was young, I believed everyone in power. Well, there was a rude awakening when my brother died in Vietnam and for what? Government lies.

Today we have a mega-corrupt President, who always lies to the American people. We also have Congressional members who fear the guy and contribute to promoting his corruption, lies, racism, and greed. We also have half our population totally tricked by our President's lies and propaganda.

There is too much false propaganda on television news and in print. One major news outlet is devoted to giving wrong information. Also, when I read a letter saying that Biden is a progressive and a socialist, I was amazed. Biden is a conservative and sometimes moderate, always has been, as is Kamala Harris, the VP nominee. Look at their histories. The information about them as being dangerous progressives is wrong beyond belief. They just want truth, kindness, and justice.

Many people possibly forget that we were probably all descended from the poor and were once disrespected and abused by those in power. God allows the freedom to spread hate, but eventually those people who do so, and their countries, are shamed, attacked, and die.