Letter: Vote for Jaclyn Dooley

Vote for Jaclyn Dooley County Board, District 9 Moline! I ran for the United States House of Representatives, Illinois 17th district. Along my journey I met many Republicans candidates running for both Illinois State and Federal levels. I met Jaclyn Dooley, former coordinator for Mark Curran, a candidate for U.S. Senate. She became one of my campaign coordinators and her knowledge and experience were invaluable. Jaclyn is a daughter of a World War II Army Captain who will support Veterans, county law enforcement for safer neighborhoods. She is also supports pro 2nd Amendment. Jaclyn coordinated 17th district Meet & Greets with nearby county Chairman, Republican women, county board and house representatives.

Jaclyn will ensure legislative transparency to work for the people, with Common sense County government principals. In 2020 census, Rico lost over 7000 residents and she believes the county board must continue county with Fiscal Responsibility and business friendly policies to grow; keeping the Rico property taxes lower. Jaclyn is a proud mother of two daughters, Moline homeowner, graduated from College of DuPage Associate of Arts Business & Economics. She worked at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Academic Counseling as a Program Coordinator assisting disability students and understands struggling families and disability students who seek to stay here.

For over 15 years you may have seen Jaclyn where she welcomed the greater quad-cities concert and sport fans as a casual usher for the Vibrant Center. She worked along with City of Moline policemen and county sheriffs.

Charlie Helmick

East Moline