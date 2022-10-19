Letter: Vote for justice for families

I am a father, a grandfather, and an uncle of women of all ages.

I often think about what they mean to me. Now, as November 8 draws nearer, I can't help thinking about what this election will mean to them.

Historically, not all people have been able to enjoy and exercise their rights the same way. The result is unequal treatment.

One such group is "women and girls.”

When the right to abortion is endangered, the fundamental equality of women is threatened.

A woman can never be equal if she is denied the basic right to make decisions for herself and her family.

A friend reminded me that the Ninth Amendment makes an attempt to guarantee all the rights not guaranteed elsewhere in the Constitution. Interracial marriage is not guaranteed. Marrying the person you love is not guaranteed. My family enjoys these rights, but they are very aware that these rights, once ruled legal by the Supreme Court, can also be struck down by that same institution.

Human rights are the basic minimum protections which every human should be able to enjoy.

My question to public officials today is, "Where do you stand on the issues that support justice and equality for all?"

My vote is in favor of justice and equality, not just for my family, but for all families.

Rick Mangan

DeWitt