Letter: Vote for Kakert

Please vote for Jennifer Kakert. She is a common sense problem solver. She is an independent thinker and will work with both parties. We need a person like Jennifer to stop all the negativity. We need positive professional people and conversations, not the negative thoughts from her opponent. I have talked with her face to face and asked her many questions. I came away from those conversations that Jennifer is a stand-up honest person. She cares about our state and will be a positive representative for all of her district. Please vote for Jennifer Kakert to take a positive approach to Des Moines and help improve the civility of our statehouse.
Mike Matson
Davenport
