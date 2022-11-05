 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

As usual, I will vote for a mix of Democrats and Republicans.

I never had a second thought about voting for Congressman Leach and Bill Davis at the same time. I will vote for members of the two major political parties again.

Jazmin Newton: I have known Jazmin for several years and always have several cases pending with her as opposing counsel. She is tenacious but reasonable and is always prepared. I appreciate her integrity and empathy for others as shown by her history of community service.

Jazmin is one Democrat I will vote for.

Kelly Cunningham Haan: She is my ex-wife. Kelly’s work ethic is unparalleled. Police officers were often at our home preparing for trial. There were times that she would have more than one jury trial scheduled for a Monday. There were times another lawyer in her office would have cover a trial. Some Assistant County attorneys helped; others would give the case away with a generous plea bargain. When this occurred Kelly would come home somewhat angry. Kelly always has been a dedicated public servant. It saddens me that some of her past co-workers would go negative after her 32 years of service, but Folks, partisan politics is a full-contact sport.

Kelly Cunningham Haan, a Republican, ex-wife or not, has my vote.

David Cunningham

Davenport

