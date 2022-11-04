 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

I have known and worked closely with Kelly for over 30 years, most of that time being at the Scott County Attorney's Office. Her door was always open to assist anyone. 

She is accused of being tough on crime, while actually that is a good thing. Many members of law enforcement have sought her help on legal matters. Kelly is also very diligent on all matters and has won the vast majority of her cases. 

In my opinion, her opponent needs to stand on his own two feet regarding his campaign and not lean on others experience. His 5 years experience does not compare to Kelly's 30 years of legal experience for this office. 

I believe Kelly Cunningham Haan is a perfect candidate for the office of Scott County Attorney and deserves your vote on Nov. 8. 

Ardel Wright

