Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

On November 8, Kelly Cunningham Haan will have my vote for Scott County Attorney. Kelly has over thirty-two years of prosecutorial experience, with twenty-three of those years in the Scott County Attorney's Office from 1993 until 2016. Our professional careers crossed paths in 2020, when Kelly was specifically requested by the Muscatine County Attorney's Office to be the First Assistant to County Attorney Jim Barry. Since then, it was very clear that the landscape of dangerous crime in Muscatine County was going to change fast. And it has.

Kelly's personable approach to victims is unmatched along with her fearless, never-balking-at-trial demeanor and constantly thinking outside of the box. Kelly told our office early on in her tenure that if you want to deter crime, you remain in the courtroom. Kelly has more than followed through with those words.

As a law enforcement officer in Muscatine County since 2008 and a lifelong resident of Scott County, Kelly Cunningham Haan will have my vote for Scott County Attorney, and I hope she will have yours too.

Joe Roseman

Walcott