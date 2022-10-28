Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

Please go out and vote for our conservative County Attorney candidate Kelly Cunningham Haan to keep our city safe!
Do you want to live in a city that is overloaded with violence crimes like those blue state cities such as Chicago, New York, San Francisco or Los Angeles? I don’t. After living in the Los Angeles metropolitan area for close to 30 years, we moved to the Quad-Cities. Here we feel much safer and enjoy the small-town charm.
I am urging you to vote on Nov. 8 for our Republican candidate — Kelly Cunningham Haan for the Scott County attorney position. She has 32 years of experience (see http://kellycunningham-haan.com), solid conservative values and Christian principles and also is an adjunct professor. She has an impressive well-rounded background and is highly respected by both her clients and local law enforcement communities. Justice is served whenever Kelly handles the case. Be sure to vote!
People are also reading…
Sheila Culver
Davenport