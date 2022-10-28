Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

Please go out and vote for our conservative County Attorney candidate Kelly Cunningham Haan to keep our city safe!

Do you want to live in a city that is overloaded with violence crimes like those blue state cities such as Chicago, New York, San Francisco or Los Angeles? I don’t. After living in the Los Angeles metropolitan area for close to 30 years, we moved to the Quad-Cities. Here we feel much safer and enjoy the small-town charm.

I am urging you to vote on Nov. 8 for our Republican candidate — Kelly Cunningham Haan for the Scott County attorney position. She has 32 years of experience (see http://kellycunningham-haan.com), solid conservative values and Christian principles and also is an adjunct professor. She has an impressive well-rounded background and is highly respected by both her clients and local law enforcement communities. Justice is served whenever Kelly handles the case. Be sure to vote!

Sheila Culver

Davenport