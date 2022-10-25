Letter: Vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan

Don’t vote for Kelly Cunningham Haan.

That’s right don’t vote for Kelly if you are of the far-left, "woke" culture. Don’t vote for Kelly if you believe in the cancel culture, or the defunding of police, or if you feel that criminal’s rights supersede those of their victims; or if to you the laws of Iowa are merely suggestions to be bargained away without regard to the consequences of putting dangerous criminals back on the street. Because if you do, you will be utterly and completely disappointed.

Kelly is a person of honor, experience and dedication with a strong belief in justice - not for some, but for all. If for no other reason, vote for Kelly so she can implement her plan of a Veteran Treatment Court. It will vector first-time misdemeanor veteran offenders into a separate judicial program that will access and address the needs and circumstances of our returning veterans. Of course, aggravated violent crime or sexual crime will be excluded. The veterans accepted into the program will get a real second chance and who deserves it more.

So please, with the coming of Veteran’s Day, let’s thank our vets for their service and vote for someone who will put our words into action.

Willian Albracht – VN Vet and US Secret Service (Ret)

Bettendorf