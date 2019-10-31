Judith Lee is the right choice for 8th Ward alderwoman. She is ready to serve the 8th Ward and the City of Davenport with experience, energy and caring for community. She has actively advocated for residents and communities with city staff, city council and the police department — and she serves on the Davenport Zoning Board of Adjustment, providing valuable expertise to the council.
She is a small business owner who has extensive experience with government operations. She is ready to apply her considerable environmental background and experience with Mississippi River flooding, as well as scientific information obtained through River Action’s 2019 conference on the Upper Mississippi River, to initiate a long-term plan for creating a resilient, dynamic and enjoyable riverfront.
While door knocking in the 8th Ward, Judith heard the residents' issues, quickly researched the issues, contacted the proper city staff and communicated the resolution back to the resident. As your alderwoman, she will continue to efficiently communicate with 8th Ward residents to get their issues addressed.
When you elect Judith Lee to the 8th Ward, her priority will be to the ward and to the increased prosperity of Davenport as a whole.
Vote Judith Lee on November 5.
Robert Thompson
Davenport