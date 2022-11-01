Letter: Vote for Mike Vondran

Over the last 20 plus years, I have spent many hours in Des Moines, Iowa and Washington, D.C. I have interacted with many of our representatives and senators, only to be disappointed with their follow-through and basic lack of interest. I am writing to support why I believe Mike Vondran is different. Mike loves kids and is the founder of HAVlife which supports lost potential in kids. Mike works tireless for this Foundation, and he listens. Mike works for Davenport Schools as their Information Specialist and listens.

For weeks, Mike has worked early mornings to meet folks from Bettendorf and Eldridge. Why is Mike going to be different as our representative in Des Moines? Mike has shown us for many years that Mike Vondran will work and listen to you.

Mike loves helping kids and the Quad Cities. Mike will be an energized and very active Representative...not just putting in his time. He will work and listen.

I ask you to reward Mike Vondran with your vote to allow him to work and listen for you (as) a representative that will work.

Scott Case

Eldridge