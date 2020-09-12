 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vote for Miller-Meeks
topical

Letter: Vote for Miller-Meeks

{{featured_button_text}}

I encourage you to vote for Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the best candidate for Iowa’s second congressional district. She is a veteran, former Iowa public health director and current state senator. These strong credentials make her eminently qualified to be our representative.

As a physician colleague, I know she understands the COVID-19 pandemic and can make significant expert contributions to management and treatment strategies.

As a member of the Republican state caucus, she has helped direct the state’s sound fiscal management through this crisis and positioned individual Iowans and businesses for strong growth in the future.

Don’t believe the false advertising by out-of-state progressive elites. As our congressional representative, you can count on Miller-Meeks to resist the irresponsible far-left Democratic agenda and bring much needed Iowa common sense to Washington.

Michael Howcroft

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Upset

Is anyone upset by what is going on in our country besides me? It began with protesting for George Floyd until antifa and the anarchists took …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News