Letter: Vote for Miller-Meeks

I encourage you to vote for Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the best candidate for Iowa’s second congressional district. She is a veteran, former Iowa public health director and current state senator. These strong credentials make her eminently qualified to be our representative.

As a physician colleague, I know she understands the COVID-19 pandemic and can make significant expert contributions to management and treatment strategies.

As a member of the Republican state caucus, she has helped direct the state’s sound fiscal management through this crisis and positioned individual Iowans and businesses for strong growth in the future.

Don’t believe the false advertising by out-of-state progressive elites. As our congressional representative, you can count on Miller-Meeks to resist the irresponsible far-left Democratic agenda and bring much needed Iowa common sense to Washington.

Michael Howcroft

Davenport

