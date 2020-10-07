Letter: Vote for Padilla

I am writing to endorse Joan Padilla for the 71st district state representative position. The last election, I voted for Tony McCombie, but this time I cannot do so.

Tony spends most of her time talking negatively about our state. If the Democratic Party brings up a bill with things we need in the 71st, she votes it down. Example: The Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program. We need so many improvements to our infrastructure that this was an opportunity for us to begin the process.

Joan Padilla does what she says she will do. She knows how to work and she also understands the need for quality healthcare for everyone in our state. As director of the Hope Cancer Wellness Center, she sees the need daily. Joan Padilla has worked tirelessly as a volunteer for this entire region.

We need an elected official that is a member of the party that has the majority working for the 71st. If you want positive speaking and work to back it up, then stand with me and vote for Padilla. She will work for all of us in this district.

Barbara Frantz

Albany

