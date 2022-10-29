 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote for Pat Moody for Sheriff

My name is Laura LaMantia and I am not voting for Pat Moody for sheriff. (Because I don't live in Rock Island County).

I have worked for Colona PD for almost 29 years as the Administrative Secretary.

I worked with Pat back in 1997 during a historical time when The Village of Colona and The City of Green Rock merged.

The new City of Colona went through many unique changes and restructuring as this had never been done before in Illinois.

Departments, record keeping and more importantly personnel were merged.

I watched Pat as a Sergeant embrace the change that came our way as he was instrumental in implementing many policy and procedure changes, restructuring staff, as well as computerizing the department.

As you can imagine the more “seasoned” officers met this change with some resistance.

I was firsthand witness to Pat showing compassion and kindness as he exerted his leadership into showing these officers the “new way.”

He did it with patience and respect for them as he understood change was hard for some.

I think our country is need of great change right now and I believe that change starts local.

I know that Pat has the leadership ability as well as patience, compassion, and strength to stand up and make the changes necessary without alienating or leaving anyone behind.

Please vote Tuesday, November 8 for Pat Moody for Rock Island County Sheriff, if I lived there I definitely would!

Laura LaMantia

Colona

