Letter: Vote for Pat Moody

How would the public perceive a candidate (Darren Hart) who accepted several large campaign contributions? This includes walking side by side, in numerous parades throughout the summer with a politician that voted in favor of the SAFE-T Act. This issue alone screams poor conduct and lack of respect for his own profession!

The SAFE-T Act will not reduce crime. Instead, it will encourage crime, making an officer's job more perilous! One can only assume this will not sit well with most officers who serve. Considering that my own father once held this position. I am very concerned with his actions.

Many have no idea who (Hart) is. Most of his career has been protected by the "Good old boys club." Far different from the candidate I support.

We are fortunate to have a candidate running on principle, passion, and common sense. The good he has done to help those in need is beyond measure. The officers I have spoken with, both active duty and retired, respect Pat Moody for stepping up to run. Moody runs a true grassroots campaign --not accepting the big money to enable an easy campaign. It's obvious the public admires Pat. He didn't need his photo on his signs to be recognized. Please vote for Moody.

Jim Dieterich

Silvis