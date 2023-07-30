Let us come together with a Manhattan Project so that our planet doesn't boil, or our country end up looking like Ukraine?

Climate change, gun control, election integrity, homelessness, civil war, mental health, environment, health care, racism, terrorism, conservativism vs. progressivism, and we need politicians who know right from wrong.

This is a short list of issues and problems we will face. We must get together and hire by voting for people in Congress and for a president that will work for America.

We had a man who was the worst president, and we must not allow him back into that office. We can do this by registering as Republicans just for the state's primaries. Then we must find good candidates in all of the states. We must do research by making lists about people running for office. One party will vote for him regardless of what he does. They will follow him to hell and even drink the Kool-Aid.

Finally, remember lying George Santos from New York. He stole and lied his way into Congress. We cannot let this happen again. Show up wherever they are with questions. The future of America is in your hands.

We must put together lists of things we need from our newly elected people and hold accountable to will fix these problems. We need to know their background and that they will be ready and willing to do their best for us.

Robert Davis

Davenport