Rita Rawson has been my alderwoman for four years. Besides her well-run ward meetings, which are always informative, I’ve come to know Rita as a person of common sense, commitment and courtesy. I have observed her quick and knowledgeable response to Davenport citizens on many occasions.
As a resident of the central city, and longtime hands-on participant in neighborhood organizations that improve our city, she is uniquely qualified to lead Davenport in ways that will benefit all areas of our city.
With her financial background as a small business owner, I am confident that she will help direct the wise and efficient spending of our tax dollars. Three more words that describe Rita Rawson: intelligent, integrity and invocation.
You have free articles remaining.
We need Rita. Please vote for Rita Rawson in the primary election, Oct. 8, for mayor of Davenport. Only two mayoral candidates will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Mary Rourke
Davenport