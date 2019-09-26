{{featured_button_text}}

Rita Rawson has been my alderwoman for four years. Besides her well-run ward meetings, which are always informative, I’ve come to know Rita as a person of common sense, commitment and courtesy. I have observed her quick and knowledgeable response to Davenport citizens on many occasions.

As a resident of the central city, and longtime hands-on participant in neighborhood organizations that improve our city, she is uniquely qualified to lead Davenport in ways that will benefit all areas of our city.

With her financial background as a small business owner, I am confident that she will help direct the wise and efficient spending of our tax dollars. Three more words that describe Rita Rawson: intelligent, integrity and invocation.

We need Rita. Please vote for Rita Rawson in the primary election, Oct. 8, for mayor of Davenport. Only two mayoral candidates will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

Mary Rourke

Davenport

