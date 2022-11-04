Letter: Vote for Republicans

They also ask me the Lord will handle it. First answer I give to people you need to vote or sometime in the future that right will be taken away from us. Second answer yes, the Lord will handle any situation, but the Lord gives us the power thought him to change people’s ideas.

I know elections can be vicious but that is what makes this nation great we have the power to elect are leaders. What other nation in this world has this right? I will use this quote from former Gov. Mike Huckabee “am I going to agree with everything a certain elected official says or does of course not when voting I must vote for someone who is prolife”. Finally, in closing this election is more important than any other, it is no longer a battle of political parties it is a battle of philosophies and where are nation should go. So, I urge everyone to vote especially for the party of life or the party of death, socialism, communism, and all out hatred for our beloved republic and vote for republicans.