Letter: Vote for Scott Webster

Hi, my name is Barry Long. I was a primary opponent to Scott Webster. During our primary campaign, Scott ran a very well-organized fact-based campaign. I think one of the challenges we both had is that our priorities and our beliefs were very similar. By the end of our primary campaigns, I think both of us had developed a mutual respect.

Scott believes in our constitutional freedoms. He believes in the conservative values of low taxes and small government. Scott understands that the role of government is to stay out of the way unless it can help speed things up in a positive direction (like roads and infrastructure). Scott supports the 2nd amendment.

Scott's experience in government, his private sector work record and history as a self-made individual are the stuff that make a great State Senator. I heartily endorse Scott Webster for state senator and urge the people of LeClaire, Eldridge, Pleasant Valley, Riverdale, Panoramic Park and Bettendorf to send Scott to Des Moines to represent us in Iowa Senate District 47.

Barry Long

LeClaire

