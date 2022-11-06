Letter: Vote for Scott Webster

I’ve known Scott Webster for many years and have watched him grow into a really dynamic and successful community partner. Having served as the Mayor of Bettendorf for the last 11 years, I’ve witnessed Scott’s involvement on our city council, the Bettendorf Fourth of July Committee, the Iowa League of Cities Legislative Committee, and as a colleague at the National League of Cities conventions and workshops. Scott has put in the time and effort to become a well-schooled public servant. He knows how to navigate the often hostile political perspectives and effectively advocate to get results.

Scott has served the Bettendorf community as the Fifth Ward Alderman for 8 years and has always been sensitive to his ward’s needs, while balancing the interests of the entire city. He understands the budgeting process and how to be a good steward with taxpayer dollars. During this time of unprecedented growth in Bettendorf, we need representatives in Des Moines that can help us secure funds and move important issues through the legislature. Things such as the pedestrian bridge at TBK Bank Sports Complex, the new I-80 interchange, and the widening of I-80 to improve safety and commerce will need strong leadership to come to fruition. Scott Webster is that strong leader we need as our State Senator!