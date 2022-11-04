Letter: Vote for the lesser of two evils

I am an 80-something, lifelong Republican, as was my family before me. I even voted for Trump once. I could see he was incompetent after the first year. He failed us on the pandemic. The federal Government should have taken on this problem, instead, he backed out and told the States to handle it. All the States were bidding against each other for meds and supplies.

But after January 6th, I can no longer vote for him or his party.

They have no plans to address the economy or inflation. If people would just go back to work the economy and inflation would solve itself within 18 months! Trump has a private army who will take care of his enemies. Reminds me of Hitler in the 1930’s who had Storm Troopers. Trump is using the same tactics as Hitler, tell a lie long enough (the election) and people begin to believe it. There was nothing wrong with this country 6 years ago. Now we have such discord and division because of Trumpism.

As for the election, both parties certify the election machines, and both have election monitors so it’s impossible to rig an election ….

Kevin McCarthy said recently they will look to cut Social Security and Medicare and other programs put forth by Democrats. The party has become infested with loonies who want to make Donald Trump President for life. Not one Republican has the courage to stand up to these crazies … I was so sick to see Sen. Grassley get up on stage with Trump in Des Moines recently to take Trump’s endorsement. I think Adm. Franken and other Democrats are a better choice, and the lesser of two evils.

Bob Francione

Bettendorf