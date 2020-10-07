 Skip to main content
Letter: Vote for the ticket
Know that the politics between now and Election Day is only going to get worse. Having a negative opinion of nearly everything, including candidates, is also popular. But, please consider this point of view: Folks can say this about Joe Biden and that about President Trump. No matter if you do not like either Trump or Biden, consider the fact both Mike Pence, with Trump, and Kamala Harris, with Biden, are also getting your vote.

For me, voting for the ticket is what I think about. Pence has my vote, for he always speaks well and seems to have the respect of Congress. He has a solid platform and represents the Midwest values coming from Indiana. As for Harris, I see a true California mentality with Green New Deal backing, an opportunist in her political life, going back to San Francisco.

So look at the ticket for president and compare Pence and Harris too. This tug of war of Trump vs. Biden stopped when I looked at the entire ticket. Please vote.

Tim Wells

Cambridge

(The writer is the Henry County, Ill., treasurer.)

