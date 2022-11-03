Letter: Vote for Vondran

Mike Vondran is a candidate for Iowa House for those that live in the 94th District. This gives the voters the opportunity to elect a person to represent us who will work to create a dynamic supportive environment for business and a solid academic based educational system to prepare all our children to compete successfully in a rapidly changing local, national and global economy.

Mike knows business – he founded TAG Communications in 1990 in Davenport and it continues to grow and flourish. Mike’s business experience has formed his views on what constitutes a successful educational system which is very important as he believes that our children are the future of Iowa.

Mike is also a community leader and philanthropist. He is the founder of the HAVlife Foundation that focuses on providing support for at risk youth ages 10-15 years in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. He established this Foundation in honor of the memory of his son, Hunter, who died in 2004. Mike has also served for 37 years on local community boards including the Great Mississippi Valley Fair, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, the QC Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Health Foundation and other boards in support of the continued development of Davenport.

Mike is extremely well qualified to represent us in Des Moines. I strongly support and endorse his candidacy and ask that you take a close look at this quality candidate for state office as our new representative from Iowa’s 94th District.

Dale Hendricks

Davenport